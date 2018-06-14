Deputies: $14K worth of stuff stolen from business - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Deputies: $14K worth of stuff stolen from business

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
HENDERSON CO., KY (WFIE) -

Henderson County sheriff's deputies say someone stole $14,000 worth of a stuff from a business.

Investigators say officials with Thompson International reported the thefts last week.

Deputies say various items were taken over a period of time.  

If you have any information, call the sheriff's office.  

