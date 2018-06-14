Mt. Vernon teacher could lose license after sexual misconduct allegations

The Indiana Department of Education has filed a complaint against a now former Mt. Vernon teacher.

The complaint accuses Herman Paul Maier of having a sexual relationship with a student that started in 1997.

The complaint stated it lasted from the time she was a 14-year-old middle school student, and ended her junior year sometimes even on school property.

The department is requesting a hearing to revoke Maier's teaching license.

The Mt. Vernon Schools Superintendent would not comment on the investigation, but says they were contacted by the state on June 4 about removing Meier's teaching license.

School board minutes show Maier resigned his teaching position on June 4.

His attorney, Jake Warrum, tells us his resignation had nothing to do with the allegations.

"His resignation should not have come as a surprise to the school board or the school corporation. He was vocal about that. This resignation has nothing to do with allegations," Warrum said.

According to the police report, Maier is accused of having sex with the student several times on school property, and at least once at his house when his wife was out of town.

Maier's attorney says he denies any of the allegations.

Prosecutor Travis Clowers tells us the charges that would fit this case are sexual misconduct with a minor.

He says the charged will not be filed because the statute of limitations has run out.

"She was very young and manipulated as a juvenile at that time. So I think it took a lot of time for her to have the courage to come up and finally report this," Mt. Vernon Police Chief Tony Alldredge said.

Alldredge says it can take longer for sexual assault victims to come forward.

"It's extremely hard for a sexual assault victim to come forward whether it's two days after it happened, or whether it was 20 years after it happened," he continued.

Maier was also a long time football coach at Mt. Vernon. Warrum says his client had been looking for a new job outside of teaching since then.

Police say that they have had no other victims come forward with allegations against Maier and have no reason to believe anyone else will.

