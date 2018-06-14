Crews battle mobile home fire in Union Co. - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Crews battle mobile home fire in Union Co.

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
By Derek Mullins, Photographer
UNION CO., KY (WFIE) -

Several fire departments were called to fight a mobile home fire in Union County.

It broke out just before 10 a.m. at the corner of Highway 56 and 360.  

Someone was at home when the fire broke out, but got out safely.  

The fire chief tells us they had to call for more manpower because of the heat.    

Crews were on the scene for several hours. No word yet on what started the fire. 

