Henderson man jailed in connection with burglary connection

A Henderson man was jailed in connection with a burglary investigation.

James Eaden Jr., 28, was arrested just after midnight. He and another man, Taylor Shelton, are accused of breaking into a home on 416 West in Nagara in April.

Eaden and Shelton are both facing burglary and theft charges.

Shelton is being held on other charges in the Webster County Jail.

