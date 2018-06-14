KYTC announces project to restore 1,000 bridges statewide

Several community leaders held a rally pleading for an end to the killing in our community. Over a dozen gathered outside the Evansville Civic Center to mark Gun Violence Awareness Month. Reverend William Payne spearheaded the event, and several mothers who lost their sons to gun violence joined him. "When is this going to end? It's not fair. It's not right. I don't understand how when things like this happen and people just move on, like it didn't happen. Like, just...More >>
Several community leaders held a rally pleading for an end to the killing in our community. Over a dozen gathered outside the Evansville Civic Center to mark Gun Violence Awareness Month. Reverend William Payne spearheaded the event, and several mothers who lost their sons to gun violence joined him. "When is this going to end? It's not fair. It's not right. I don't understand how when things like this happen and people just move on, like it didn't happen. Like, just...More >>
We have breaking news out of Warrick County.More >>
We have breaking news out of Warrick County.More >>
Police released a surveillance picture of the suspect.More >>
Police released a surveillance picture of the suspect.More >>
The annual Cub Scout Day camp was in full swing over at the Eykamp Scout Center.More >>
The annual Cub Scout Day camp was in full swing over at the Eykamp Scout Center.More >>
The Indiana Department of Education has filed a complaint against a now former Mt. Vernon teacher. The complaint accuses Herman Paul Maier of having a sexual relationship with a student that started in 1997.More >>
The Indiana Department of Education has filed a complaint against a now former Mt. Vernon teacher. The complaint accuses Herman Paul Maier of having a sexual relationship with a student that started in 1997.More >>
Two riders were injured when they were ejected from their car entirely and fell to the ground.More >>
Two riders were injured when they were ejected from their car entirely and fell to the ground.More >>
The Michigan-based cereal producer announced Thursday that it's voluntarily recalling Kellogg's Honey Smacks cereal as it may contain Salmonella.More >>
The Michigan-based cereal producer announced Thursday that it's voluntarily recalling Kellogg's Honey Smacks cereal as it may contain Salmonella.More >>