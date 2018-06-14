W.C Handy Fest: What you need to know for Thursday

The W.C. Handy Blues & Barbecue Festival is in its 28th year. (WFIE)

The W.C. Handy Blues & Barbecue Festival is in its 28th year and it isn't slowing down any time soon.

The festival has become one of the largest free music festivals in the nation, and Thursday night, you can enjoy blues, zydeco and lots of great food.

Thursday's menu includes andouille sausage, red beans and rice and bread pudding.

And every dollar you spend on those plates of food goes towards festival costs.

The lawn right next to the river is the perfect spot to sit and enjoy your meal.

One woman we caught up with comes every year. She was busy setting up bright and early Thursday morning, saving her spots.

"The music, the people I've met through the years, they come from out of town, we meet up here every year and I sit in the same spot every year. It's just a great place to be," says Becky Hendricks of Henderson.

The festival kicks off every day with live music at lunch at 11 a.m. The bands start up at 5 p.m.

