Hagan murder trial delayed until Monday - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Hagan murder trial delayed until Monday

Posted by Sean Edmondson, Digital Content Executive Producer
Posted by Brittany Harry, Reporter
Isaiah Hagan (Source: Warrick Co. Sheriff Office) Isaiah Hagan (Source: Warrick Co. Sheriff Office)
Halee Rathgeber Halee Rathgeber
WARRICK CO., IN (WFIE) -

Isaiah Hagan's murder trial again has been delayed to Monday.

Hagan's defense attorney, Mark Phillips, said the delay is so the defense can bring someone in from the jail for the trial. The prosecution had no objection but wanted to be able to talk to that person too.

The delay comes after Phillips made a flurry of motions and appeals Thursday morning.

Phillips attempted to appeal the judge's Wednesday decision about denying a mistrial and then motioned for a mistrial again after the judge denied a request to exclude two witnesses over a social media post.

Phillips said the post was from the Chief Deputy of the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office:

Hagan is accused in the death of Halee Rathgeber last year. His first trial ended in a mistrial in May after jurors saw Hagan in a holding cell, one of them commenting that “it was creepy.”

