Hagan murder trial delayed until Monday

Isaiah Hagan's murder trial again has been delayed to Monday.

Hagan's defense attorney, Mark Phillips, said the delay is so the defense can bring someone in from the jail for the trial. The prosecution had no objection but wanted to be able to talk to that person too.

Judge grants a motion for a continuance until Monday morning. — Brittany Harry (@Brittany14News) June 14, 2018

The delay comes after Phillips made a flurry of motions and appeals Thursday morning.

Phillips attempted to appeal the judge's Wednesday decision about denying a mistrial and then motioned for a mistrial again after the judge denied a request to exclude two witnesses over a social media post.

Phillips said the post was from the Chief Deputy of the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office:

Phillips says the individual they were going to call to the stand made the post on a public page on Facebook. Phillips now says he can’t call the witness because of his shown bias in the post. — Brittany Harry (@Brittany14News) June 14, 2018

Because of the judges denied motion on excluded those two witnesses, Phillips is moving for another mistrial. — Brittany Harry (@Brittany14News) June 14, 2018

Isaiah Hagan - “I feel like this is unfair.” He says it’s stronger than yesterday. He’s asking the court to grant the motion. State objects. Judge denied the motion. — Brittany Harry (@Brittany14News) June 14, 2018

Hagan is accused in the death of Halee Rathgeber last year. His first trial ended in a mistrial in May after jurors saw Hagan in a holding cell, one of them commenting that “it was creepy.”

