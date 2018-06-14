Man arrested after high-speed chase in Wabash Co., IL - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Man arrested after high-speed chase in Wabash Co., IL

Posted by Sean Edmondson, Digital Content Executive Producer
Connect
Gregory Williams, 56. (Source: Mt. Carmel Police Dept.) Gregory Williams, 56. (Source: Mt. Carmel Police Dept.)
WABASH CO., IL (WFIE) -

A man is behind bars after a police chase in Wabash County, IL.

The Mt. Carmel Police Department says 56-year-old Gregory Williams, of Carmi, IL, led officers on a chase through the county Wednesday that topped speeds of 100 mph.   

Police say an officer tried to stop Williams for a traffic violation in the 400 block of W. 9th Street, but he took off.  Williams eventually crashed into a field off of County Road 570 E. 

Police say Williams continued to resist officers after the crash so a Taser was used on him.

Williams was arrested and taken to the Wabash County Jail on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting a police officer.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.

  • LOCALMore>>

  • Gun violence victims speak out at Evansville rally

    Gun violence victims speak out at Evansville rally

    Thursday, June 14 2018 11:10 PM EDT2018-06-15 03:10:29 GMT
    Over a dozen representatives from several nonprofit organizations attended a call to action rally against gun violence in the Evansville Community.Over a dozen representatives from several nonprofit organizations attended a call to action rally against gun violence in the Evansville Community.

    Several community leaders held a rally pleading for an end to the killing in our community.  Over a dozen gathered outside the Evansville Civic Center to mark Gun Violence Awareness Month. Reverend William Payne spearheaded the event, and several mothers who lost their sons to gun violence joined him. "When is this going to end? It's not fair. It's not right. I don't understand how when things like this happen and people just move on, like it didn't happen. Like, just...

    More >>

    Several community leaders held a rally pleading for an end to the killing in our community.  Over a dozen gathered outside the Evansville Civic Center to mark Gun Violence Awareness Month. Reverend William Payne spearheaded the event, and several mothers who lost their sons to gun violence joined him. "When is this going to end? It's not fair. It's not right. I don't understand how when things like this happen and people just move on, like it didn't happen. Like, just...

    More >>

  • I-64 reopened after crash

    I-64 reopened after crash

    Thursday, June 14 2018 11:03 PM EDT2018-06-15 03:03:38 GMT
    (WFIE)(WFIE)

    We have breaking news out of Warrick County. 

    More >>

    We have breaking news out of Warrick County. 

    More >>

  • Owensboro police looking for armed robber

    Owensboro police looking for armed robber

    Thursday, June 14 2018 7:28 PM EDT2018-06-14 23:28:27 GMT
    Police released a surveillance picture of the suspect (Source: OPD)Police released a surveillance picture of the suspect (Source: OPD)

    Police released a surveillance picture of the suspect.  

    More >>

    Police released a surveillance picture of the suspect.  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly