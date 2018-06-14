Man arrested after high-speed chase in Wabash Co., IL

A man is behind bars after a police chase in Wabash County, IL.

The Mt. Carmel Police Department says 56-year-old Gregory Williams, of Carmi, IL, led officers on a chase through the county Wednesday that topped speeds of 100 mph.

Police say an officer tried to stop Williams for a traffic violation in the 400 block of W. 9th Street, but he took off. Williams eventually crashed into a field off of County Road 570 E.

Police say Williams continued to resist officers after the crash so a Taser was used on him.

Williams was arrested and taken to the Wabash County Jail on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting a police officer.

