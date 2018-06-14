Storm Break: On Alert For Weekend Heat - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Storm Break: On Alert For Weekend Heat

Posted by Byron Douglas, Meteorologist
TRI-STATE (WFIE) -

All the rain was swept out behind a rare frontal passage. In the wake of the front, needed dry weather and less humid conditions will be the theme through Friday before the hottest air of the year arrives.

Tracking some patchy fog...only the Ohio River and western Kentucky. Skies will become mostly sunny after some early clouds. 

Rainfall is running 8-10 inches above normal for the year. However, the next 4-5 days will feature dry weather. High temps this afternoon in the mid to upper 80's under mostly sunny skies.

We are on alert for hazardous heat and an elevated heat index on Saturday and Sunday.  Mostly sunny and dry this weekend but hot. Temps will surge into the mid-90s bringing the hottest days of the year to date. Light winds coupled with high humidity will jump the heat index 100-105 during the afternoon through early evening.  Scattered showers and storms return next week along with cooler weather.

Byron 

