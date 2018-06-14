Man ran into Madisonville intersection, fired several shots at car

It happened just after 10:30 Wednesday night near Park Row and Noel Avenue. (WFIE via Google Earth)

Madisonville police are looking for the people involved in a shots fired call.

It happened just after 10:30 Wednesday night near Park Row and Noel Avenue.

Witnesses told police a man ran into the intersection and fired several shots at a black car.

Police aren't sure if anyone in the car was hurt, but they are still investigating.

If you know anything, call police.

