Henderson firefighters put out fire at manufacturing facility

The fire happened at a manufacturing facility on Commonwealth Drive. (Source: HFD Facebook)

The Henderson Fire Department was called to a business fire late Wednesday night.

The fire happened at a manufacturing facility on Commonwealth Drive.

The department posted these photos on their Facebook page:

Firefighters say they found heavy smoke coming from the building when they got there, but they were able to get the fire knocked down quickly.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.