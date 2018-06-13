Officials searching for gas station burglary suspect - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Officials searching for gas station burglary suspect

SACRAMENTO, KY (WFIE) -

The McLean County Sheriff's Office is looking for a person they say is responsible for a gas station burglary.  

The attached photos were posted to the office's Facebook page. 

The Sheriff's Office says the burglary happened Tuesday at the Marathon in Sacramento.

Anyone with information or who recognizes the suspect is asked to call police

