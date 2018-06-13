UE Athletics announces staff additions

In preparation for the 2018-19 school year, the University of Evansville Athletics Department has announced several staff and coaching additions. Below is a full list and information on the new additions.

Brett Bentley – Assistant Men’s Soccer Coach

Bentley joins the Purple Aces following a pair of banner years as head coach at Adams State in Alamosa, Colo.

In 2017, Bentley's side went on to break program records established and just narrowly missed out on the program's first conference tournament appearance, finishing with a 7-10-1 record. For the second straight year the Grizzlies were honored by being ranked in the United Soccer Coaches South Central Region's Top 10, with the 2017 team being ranked for six straight weeks. One of the main reasons for the regional recognition was the team's success against foes that have a history of getting the better of the Adams State team.

In his first season in 2016, Bentley got to work quickly, building one of the best men's soccer teams in Adams State program history. The 2016 Grizzlies tied the then program-best mark for wins in a season with six. The exceptional first year concluded with numerous school records being broken. For the first time in program history two players were awarded with RMAC All-Conference Honors. Additionally, the team broke records for goals (25), goals per game (1.39), assists (19), assists per game (.94), shots on goal (102), shot percentage (.130) and penalty kicks awarded (3) in a single season.

In addition to being the Grizzlies head coach, Coach Bentley has served as an assistant coach with the Southern California Seahorses of the Premier Developmental League (PDL). The PDL is considered the 3rd division in the United States Soccer Leagues Professional Pyramid. Labeled the "Path2Pro", the PDL is an amateur league designed for elite, under 23 aged players who are pursuing a professional career in soccer.

Before joining Adams State, Bentley served in coaching roles at Lubbock Christian University (Texas) (2015), Northwest Christian University (Ore.) (2010-15), Corban University (2009-10), the Cascade Surge (2008-09), and Grand Canyon University (2007). His extensive background with the sport also positioned him as the training director and head coach for the Keizer Soccer Club from 2009-14.

As a player, Bentley played for the Region IV Olympic Development Team, the University of California-Riverside, and Yavapai Junior College before finishing his collegiate career at Corban University. He spent three seasons playing for the Cascade Surge (Salem, Ore.) of the Premier Developmental League in the USL, one season in which he doubled as a player and coach. Additionally, Bentley spent time playing and living in Germany, spending time with AFC Waldorf, VFL Kircheim, and SC Geislingen.

Bentley holds a B.S. degree in Psychology from Corban University, a Premier Diploma from the NSCAA, and a B License from the United States Soccer Federation.

Bentley and his wife, Kara, in Evansville.

Lindsey Dunn – External Affairs Intern

A recent graduate from Georgetown College, Dunn comes to The University of Evansville with a Bachelor of Arts in Sports Administration.

While attending Georgetown College, Dunn played four years of collegiate soccer. She was awarded 1st Team All- Conference twice and was named Georgetown’s Female Athlete of the Year in 2017. Dunn was an intern for Louisville City F.C. last summer, and for Georgetown College Assistant Athletic Director. She was also a member of Kappa Delta Sorority.

Born and raised in Louisville, Kentucky, Lindsey is blessed by her loving parents Laura and Morgan Dunn.

Jake Hill – Assistant Athletic Director for Ticketing and Game Operations

Hill was promoted to Assistant Athletic Director for Ticketing and Game Operations in June 2018. He joined the University of Evansville in June of 2017 as an External Affairs Intern.

Jake came to the University of Evansville after graduating with his master’s degree in Sports Management from Western Illinois University. During his time at WIU, Jake served as a marketing and promotions intern, focusing strongly on graphic design as well as game-day operations and development. During his undergraduate studies he also assisted with the university's ESPN 3 athletic productions.

Currently, Jake oversees all ticket sales, service, retention and operations for the Purple Aces’ 7 ticketed sports. In addition to ticketing, Jake oversees game operations for all University of Evansville’s home athletic contests. Hill is also responsible for the management of the External Affairs Interns and student workers.

Jake is originally from Machesney Park, IL.

Andrew Livingston – Graduate Assistant Men’s Soccer Coach

Livingston joins the Purple Aces after a season working with Northwestern's women's soccer team.

A native of Hamilton, Scotland, Livingston helped the Wildcats to a 14-6-2 record in 2015 as a volunteer assistant coach. Livingston assisted head women's soccer coach Michael Moynihan in various aspects of running the program including in game coaching, individual and small group instruction, large group instruction, video analysis and individual meetings. While with Northwestern, Livingston also served as Director of Coaching for Bloomingdale Lightning Travel Soccer Club and Head of Internal Coach Development of the Midwest Region for UK Soccer International.

Livingston's coaching experience spans internationally, as well, as coach for Nordjyllands Idraetshojskole in Denmark where Livingston worked with both male and female players.

Other coaching stints for Livingston include assistant coach at St.Thomas University (2013), administrator for The Schulz Academy (2012), and coach for Owensboro United Travel Soccer Club and Academy (2009-11).

During his playing career, Livingston predominantly operated as a central midfielder, spending his pre-collegiate years in the Scottish professional youth league representing both Dundee United and Kilmarnock. In 2009, Livingston began his collegiate career at Brescia University in nearby Owensboro, Kentucky. During his time at Brescia he was selected All-Conference, led the conference in assists and captained the team.

In 2011, Livingston transferred to Saint Thomas University in Miami, Florida. During his two-year spell at STU, he captained the team winning back to back Sun Conference Regular Season Championships in 2011 & 2012. In two seasons, he was selected All-Conference and Academic All-Conference. He was also recognized by the wider Athletic community as he was the recipient of the Saint Thomas University Silver Bobcat Award- given to the student athlete who best embodies the NAIA five core values of integrity, respect, responsibility, sportsmanship and servant leadership.

After college, Livingston continued his soccer career captaining Miami United of the NPSL during their inaugural season in 2012. In 2013, he was then given the chance graduate to the professional level of the game briefly representing Queens Park F.C. back in his native Scotland. Choosing to seek another challenge he then moved to Denmark where he spent time with AB Copenhagen of the Danish 1st Division before finding a home with Jammerbugt FC of the Danish 2nd Division. Following the conclusion of the 2014 season, due to an injury, Livingston decided to retire from playing and focus on his coaching career.

Amanda Memmer – Assistant Athletic Trainer

Amanda is in her first year as an Assistant Athletic Trainer/Instructor at UE, working primarily with women’s basketball, while overseeing volleyball and softball. She will also teach within the Athletic Training Education Program. Prior to her start here, she spent two years as a Graduate Assistant Athletic Trainer at Bowling Green State University, working primarily with the women’s basketball and women’s tennis programs.

She earned a Bachelor’s of Science. in Athletic Training, from The Ohio State University in 2016 and has earned a minor in Psychology from there as well. After her time at Ohio State, she earned her Masters of Education in Sport Administration from Bowling Green State University in 2018 where she served as a graduate assistant for two years.

Amanda is also certified in CPR/First Aid and has been a member of the National Athletic Trainers’ Association (NATA) and GLATA for four years. Amanda is from North Canton, OH and is a graduate of North Canton Hoover High School and resides in Newburgh.

Karyla Middlebrook – Assistant Women’s Basketball Coach

Karyla Middlebrook comes to the University of Evansville following a playing career at the University of Alabama and Kansas State University. In her time with the Crimson Tide, she was a 3-time SEC Academic Honor Roll member. During the 2015-16 season, she helped her team earn its first-ever home win over Tennessee while ending a 42-game winless streak against the Lady Vols. In her time at Alabama, she played in 72 games and made 70 starts while averaging 7.6 points per game.

Middlebrook then went to Kansas State as a grad transfer and immediately made an impact, being named the squads Most Improved Player in 2017. She played in 33 games, making 31 starts in her first season with the Wildcats while reaching double figures in scoring on 12 occasions. Her career game saw her notch 27 points and 7 rebounds at Oklahoma. The 2016-17 team went 23-11 and beat Drake in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. She was limited to four games in 2017-18 due to injury and moved to a student assistant role at that time. In her time in Manhattan, Middlebrook continued to excel in the classroom, being named to the Academic All-Big 12 Second Team.

She had aspirations to coach since her time in middle school and assumed a student coaching position after suffering an injury at Kansas State. She also assisted with various camps at K-State while helping her father, who is also a coach at the youth level. She earned a B.S. in Business Management from Alabama and her Masters in Academic Advising from Kansas State. Middlebrook is a native of Blue Springs, Mo., which is a suburb of Kansas City.

Scott Peace – Assistant Athletic Director for Marketing and Fan Engagement

Peace was promoted to Assistant Athletic Director for Marketing & Fan Engagement in June 2018. He joined the University of Evansville staff in July 2014 as the Director of Ticketing Services and Athletic Event Operations and was elevated to Assistant Athletic Director for Ticket Operations in December 2016.

Scott came to the University of Evansville after spending over a year as an Account Executive with IMG Learfield Ticket Solutions at the University of South Florida in Tampa, Florida. While there, he was part of a team responsible for the sales, service, and retention of all eight ticketed sports.

Prior to his time at USF, Scott completed a variety of internships with the University of Louisville athletic department including marketing/promotions with the women’s basketball team, community engagement with the men’s soccer team, and also the athletic ticket office. While interning in the ticket office, he assisted with women’s basketball and football season ticket sales, football seat relocations, and Sugar Bowl ticket requests.

While serving as Assistant Athletic Director for Ticket Operations at UE, Scott oversaw all ticket sales, service, retention and operations for the Purple Aces’ 7 ticketed sports. Peace was also responsible for the management of the External Affairs Interns and student workers. In August 2015, Scott became sport administrator of the men’s and women’s Golf programs.

As Assistant Athletic Director for Marketing & Fan Engagement, Scott is responsible for the overall marketing and promotional efforts of the athletic department and its programs. He is the game administrator for all home men’s soccer, women’s soccer, men’s basketball, and softball contests. In addition to his role as men’s and women’s golf supervisor, Peace will now supervisor the spirit squads and serve as liaison between athletics and the UE band. Scott will serve as a conduit between Learfield/Purple Aces Sports Properties and UE athletics, while also acting as licensing coordinator for the department.

A native of Louisville, Kentucky, Peace earned his B.S. in Sport Administration from the University of Louisville in 2013 and his M.S. in Public Service Administration from the University of Evansville in 2018. Scott, his wife Sarah, and son Rowan reside in Newburgh.

Hunter Roberts – External Affairs Intern

A recent graduate from Missouri State University, Roberts comes to the University of Evansville with a Bachelor of Science in Arts and Letters while majoring in Public Relations and minoring in Marketing.

While attending Missouri State, Roberts was involved with the Athletic Communications department as an Athletic Communications Intern. He was also part of Fraternity and Sorority life with the Pi Kappa Alpha organization, as well as the American Marketing Association.

Born and raised in Lee’s Summit, Missouri, Hunter is blessed with his loving mother Leslie and caring father Lee. He has two brothers Tyler, and Mason.

