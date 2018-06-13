Jasper-based MasterBrand suddenly closes Alabama plant

A company based in Jasper has closed its Alabama plant, laying off 445 people.

MasterBrand Cabinets announced the closure of its Auburn plant Tuesday, citing market conditions and a change in consumer tastes. The closure came as a shock to employees.

“When they met with us, they basically told us that we need to get our stuff and go. They talked to us and told us how everything went down, but I feel like you should have told us that ahead of time,” a former employee said.

MasterBrand Cabinets opened its doors in Auburn in 1999. It was just three years ago when the company expanded and hired 150 additional employees.

Company officials told 14 News that this will not affect any local jobs.

They say there were three facilities maintaining the same product platform. The other facilities producing the product are in Arthur, Illinois and Grants Pass, Oregon. We're told the product will now be produced in the Illinois and Oregon facilities.

Company officials say they will assist the affected employees in their search to find new jobs.

MasterBrand Cabinets employs about 14,000 people.

