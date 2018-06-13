Rain washes out part of Warrick Co. road - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Rain washes out part of Warrick Co. road

WARRICK CO., IN (WFIE) -

Road work is expected to start Wednesday on a washed out section of Fuquay Road in Warrick County.

Part of the road between Jenner and Gardner roads washed out during the storms Tuesday night.

Signs are up and traffic will be re-routed until this is fixed.

Warrick County Highway Department officials say the road could re-open this weekend.

