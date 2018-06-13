Rain washes out part of Warrick Co. road

Fuqay Rd. between Jenner and Gardner Roads is closed. (WFIE)

Road work is expected to start Wednesday on a washed out section of Fuquay Road in Warrick County.

Part of the road between Jenner and Gardner roads washed out during the storms Tuesday night.

Ohio Township FD posted a notice last night on their Facebook page..here’s what it looks like this AM.. pic.twitter.com/p9NynqG3Oj — Lauren Artino 14News (@Lauren14news) June 13, 2018

A man who lives on this road tells me crews planned to put these pipes in this week. The one you’re looking at was pushed into the woods by heavy rains. pic.twitter.com/8BuCtfK9Zg — Lauren Artino 14News (@Lauren14news) June 13, 2018

Signs are up and traffic will be re-routed until this is fixed.

Warrick County Highway Department officials say the road could re-open this weekend.

