Man dead after Spencer Co. boating accident

A man is dead after a boating accident in Spencer County.

Indiana Conservation officers say the body of 65-year-old Robert A. Hardy, of Tennyson, was found in a small private pond.

Officers say Hardy and two others were on a small paddleboat checking a trotline when the boat overturned and all three were thrown into the water.

The other two were able to make it to shore, but Hardy went under water.

Hardy was found late Tuesday afternoon by a diver and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

