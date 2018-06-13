Death of 2-year-old child under investigation in Knox Co.

Authorities are investigating the death of a child in Knox County.

The coroner says the 2-year-old was brought to Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes Tuesday afternoon and later died.

No other information is available right now, but the coroner says an autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.

Indiana State Police, Vincennes Police, and the Knox Co. Sheriff's Office are conducting the investigation.

We'll keep you updated.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.