Tell City police announce passing of long-serving K-9

Chief Derrick Lawalin and his retired canine officer, Jago. (Tell City Police Dept. Facebook)

A long-serving Tell City Police Department K-9 has passed away.

The department announced Tuesday on its Facebook page the passing of Jago.

Jago joined TCPD in 2006 and was assigned to Officer Lawalin. Police say the team was a powerhouse in drug interdiction, making over 300 criminal cases and seizing pounds of illicit drugs.

The team also performed numerous demonstrations for youth organizations and public events. Jago was also the recipient of two national awards during his tenure.

Jago retired in 2015 and stayed with Lawalin, now Chief Lawalin, as a beloved member of the family.

