Henderson man accused of trafficking heroin

A Henderson man is facing heroin trafficking charges.

Detectives with the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force say they got information on a man trying to sell the drug.

Investigators say they found him in his car on North Green Street Tuesday afternoon and got him to stop. Detectives say 27-year-old Eric Yero, also known as Billy Mains, seemed nervous while talking with them.

Yero went to show them his driver license, that's when detectives saw packets of heroin in his wallet.

Investigators say Yero admitted that he bought the drug in another state and brought it to Kentucky.

He's facing several drug charges.

