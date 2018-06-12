Otters down Boomers in series opener

The Evansville Otters bested the Schaumburg Boomers 5-2 in the first game of a three-game series on Tuesday evening at Boomers Stadium.

Evansville jumped out to an early 2-0 lead in the first inning. After loading the bases on an error, hit batsmen, and a base hit, Travis Harrison singled home Manny Cruz and Jeff Gardner to put the Otters up by two runs.

Schaumburg tied the game up in the second with an RBI groundout from Dylan Jones and a wild pitch that scored Kenny Towns from third base.

The Otters retook the lead with two runs in the fourth. Mike Rizzitello singled home Harrison and then a balk allowed Brandon Dulin to score from third and put the Otters up 4-2.

Evansville added another run in the seventh on an RBI fielder’s choice from Toby Thomas to take a 5-2 lead.

Mitch Aker then came on in the ninth to close out the game and earn his eleventh save of the season.

Luc Rennie gets the win for the Otters, his third of the season. The righty tossed seven innings, allowing just two runs, and striking out six.

Joe Hauser is dealt the loss for the Boomers. Hauser worked four innings and gave up four runs, two earned, on six hits.

The Otters and Boomers continue their series tomorrow at 6:35 p.m. from Boomers Stadium.

Coverage of the series will continue on WUEV 91.5 FM presented by Kruckemeyer & Cohn with Sam Jellinek (play-by-play) on the call.

Evansville will return to Bosse Field June 15-17 for a three-game set against the Traverse City Beach Bums. The weekend series is highlighted by Boys and Girls Club Weekend with Evan the Otter’s birthday and Superhero Night on Friday, postgame fireworks Saturday and Family Fun Day with the family package available on Sunday.

Courtesy: Evv. Otters Media