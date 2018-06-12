Henderson man arrested for rape after 2-yr investigation

After more than two-years of investigating, Kentucky State Police arrested a man for the rape of a Morganfield woman.

On April 18, 2016, a woman told authorities Isaiah Johnson, 21-years-old, of Henderson, raped her. The press release from KSP says the victim and Johnson talked through Facebook and eventually agreed to meet each other.

The two met in Morganfield and according to investigators, that is when Johnson raped the victim.

DNA was tested and confirmed to be Johnson's by the KSP Crime Lab.

A Union County Grand Jury issued a indictment warrant for Johnson's arrest. He is currently in the Henderson County Jail.

