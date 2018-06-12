Possible solution to coyote problem discussed during meeting

Several hot topics discussed at the City-County Co-op Study Team meeting included the coyote problem in the Balmoral subdivision.

Animal control only handles domestic animals and livestock, not nuisance animals. Neighbors had previously claimed Henderson officials should be responsible in paying for a solution.

One solution on the table was to use tax payer dollars to contract an independent trapper.

"We need to do something to let people know we take their concerns seriously and that we do it in the most efficient way possible, the most cost efficient way possible and the most effective way possible," Henderson County Judge Executive Brad Schneider, explains. "We're still not clear on what those measures are, but we're getting closer."

Also discussed at the meeting was the possibility of including a 911 service fee that would be included on your water bill, nothing will be passed on that until after this election year.

