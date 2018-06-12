2 people arrested in connection to death of Birdseye man

Nearly a year ago police were called to a house off South Harts Gravel Road in Birdseye. There they found the body of Darin Atkins.

Now 10 months later the Dubois County Sheriff's say they've made two arrests.

Jason Atkins was arrested for murder while Sarah Andry was arrested for aiding murder. Both were arrested for aggravated battery.

Official reports say that for the past three years there has been a love triangle between the victim and the two arrested in his murder, Andry and Jason. According to those reports around 4:13 a.m. on July 18, 2017 Jason and Andry came to the victims house and struck him multiple times with a baseball bat.

Dubois County Sheriff's officers say a few complications early in the investigation made things harder.

"Early in the investigation we had learned that there were numerous individuals that had entered the residence after word spread throughout town that Darin Atkins was dead," Explains Detective Tom Kleinhelter. "There was also a significant amount of time that elapsed between when we know the body was discovered and when law enforcement was called."

Detectives say they used phone records, GPS, Facebook Messenger conversations, surveillance footage, and video interviews to conduct a thorough investigation.

Both Andry and Jason are due in court for a pretrial conference on June 26.

