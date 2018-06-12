Vanderburgh Co. Magistrate resigns after allegations

Vanderburgh County Magistrate Jeffrey Shoulders has resigned after allegations of misconduct.

We're told a seven-member commission began to investigate reports of inappropriate relationships with court employees and attorneys during work hours and on-court property but stopped once shoulders agreed to resign.

Shoulders also agreed not to seek a judicial office in the future.

According to Judge Les Shively, Krista Weinberg has been appointed in place of Shoulders and has already taken over those duties.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.