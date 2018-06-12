Heavy rains flood roads in Dubois Co.

Heavy rain throughout the Tri-State left some roadways underwater.

Dubois County Highway Superintendent Steve Berg says they were no exception. Berg says that approximately seven roads saw water cover the roadways, forcing drivers to slow down and avoid the water as best they could.

According to Berg many of the problem areas were able to drain themselves due to the low water levels in rivers and creeks, but Berg warns that if more rain comes that might not continue to happen.

"Thankfully the creeks and the river streams were somewhat low level, so there's been room for these things to fill up, with the rain that we've had but I'd say we're about at the end of it right now," said Berg. "Any more rain and we'll just start seeing more flooding."

Berg says drivers should use caution when they see high water on roadways. He encourages drivers to turn around instead of chancing it in the high water.

