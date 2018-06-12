City Commission holds special called meeting Tuesday - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

City Commission holds special called meeting Tuesday

The Owensboro City Commission held a special called meeting on Tuesday to hear from the community about budget concerns.

The meeting was called in an attempt to hear community concerns about the municipal road fund and local government economic assistance fund in the general fund.

Once that meeting concludes, the commissioners are going into another special called meeting to consider a few ordinances including a second reading to approve the budget.

