Care worker sentenced 2-years in jail

An Evansville Woman was sentenced for mistreating a disabled child she was supposed to be caring for.

The judge sentenced Melody Helmbrecht to two years in jail. She was arrested last August after security cameras caught her abusing an eight-year-old child with cerebral palsy.

She bonded out but was back in court Tuesday for sentencing.

The victim's father, Joseph Medicis, said he's happy the judge found Helmbrecht guilty and sentenced her to those two years. "We came in expecting that she would get probation, we are very happy with the sentence of jail and work release," said Medicis.

Medicis asked that Helmbrecht also have her license taken away and the judge agreed.

Without the cameras, the family would have never known what their daughter was going through. "That was what helped us the most was installing these cameras," said Medicis.

The judge also made it a point today to say that these are the people who deserve our best, adding Helmbrecht fell short in this case.

