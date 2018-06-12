Nearly $250K worth of meth taken off the streets in western Kent - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Nearly $250K worth of meth taken off the streets in western Kentucky

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
UTICA, KY (WFIE) -

Western Kentucky law enforcement officials got nearly a quarter of a million dollars worth of meth off the streets.

Officers executed search warrants on two houses in the Daviess County town of Utica. 

They seized six pounds of meth worth $216,000, three ounces of marijuana, and $60,000 cash. 

Danny Revlett, Nathan Stevens, Chelsee Parker. and Shevy Meeker are charged in the case.

