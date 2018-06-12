Four arrested in Hopkins Co. drug investigation - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Four arrested in Hopkins Co. drug investigation

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
HOPKINS CO., KY (WFIE) -

Four people were arrested in Hopkins County after a drug trafficking investigation.

Officers with the Madisonville-Hopkins County Narcotics unit say they had been watching a home on Liberty Street in Morton's Gap.  

Detectives say they found meth, synthetic drugs, and money inside.  

We're told 37-year-old Jeremy Tucker, of Paducah, is facing a trafficking charge and 23-year-old Kimberly Hale, of Hopkinsville, is facing charges of possession and tampering with physical evidence.  

Two other men in the home were arrested for failure to pay fines.

