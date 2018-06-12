Henderson firefighters rescue kitten stuck in car engine

Henderson firefighters rescued a kitten Tuesday, not from a tree but from a car engine.

The Henderson Fire Dept. says on it's Facebook page that shortly after 7 a.m. the crew at Station 3 was asked by a family if they could help then rescue a kitten who'd gotten stuck in an engine compartment.

The firefighters got some tools together and dissembled part of the engine to get the kitten out.

The fire department says the kitten has found a new home.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.