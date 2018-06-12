History mystery found at West Baden Springs Hotel

A devastating fire took out much of the original wooden structure in 1901, but the foundation could well have survived. (Source: French Lick Resort)

Another history mystery has been uncovered at the French Lick Resort on the grounds of the West Baden Springs Hotel.

Excavator David Watts says he was doing some sewer work near the original front entrance that had some stone with hand-hewn marks on them.

"We got them out of the way and got to thinking there could be something to it,” Watts said.

Watts had unexpectedly unearthed an old foundation very much still intact several feet below the ground. He scraped away more dirt, revealing more of the sandstone rock foundation.

“It looks to me like we might we might be looking at the foundation of the east wing of the original hotel,” Resort historian Jeff Lane said.

Lane says that would put it circa 1855. That’s when John Lane built his Mile Lick Inn, the forerunner to what would become the West Baden Springs Hotel.

