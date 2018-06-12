Vanderburgh Co. magistrate resigns amid misconduct investigation

Vanderburgh County Magistrate Jeffrey Shoulders has resigned.

According to a Tuesday morning press release, the Indiana Commission on Judicial Qualifications looked into allegations of misconduct by Shoulders.

The seven-member commission investigates alleged ethical misconduct by judges.

The investigation was looking into allegations of misconduct involving inappropriate relationships with court employees and attorneys during work hours and on court property.

If the Commission believes misconduct has occurred, it can file public formal disciplinary charges. Indiana Supreme Court rules also allow the Commission to accept an agreement with a judicial officer facing formal charges.

Shoulders agreed to resign and not seek or accept judicial office in the future after he was informed of the investigation.

Krista Weiberg has been appointed in place of Shoulders and has already taken over those duties.

