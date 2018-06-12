Day nine of Hagan murder trial wraps up

Day nine of Isaiah Hagan's murder trial wrapped up Tuesday in Warrick County.

Five witnesses took the stand Tuesday. The state told the court they only had a few more to go.

Detective Brad Chandler with Indiana State Police testified that on several occasions, he interviewed Isaiah's parents. During one interview, they escorted Chandler to where guns were located in their home.

Chandler said Isaiah's parents told him Isaiah mentioned he, "did not commit murder."

Sheriff Brett Kruse also took the stand Tuesday. He said Isaiah's father told him a handgun was thrown into a dumpster behind a liquor store.

Investigative Commander Trevor Helmer with ISP told the state he visited two liquor stores, searching for surveillance video of Isaiah possibly disposing of any evidence.

Helmer told the defense at a liquor store on North Tekoppel Avenue in Evansville, he found someone disposing of something in a dumpster, but the question still remains as to who it was.

The gun used to kill Halee still has not been found.

The prosecution mentioned as of right now, they do not feel it is necessary to show the jury a nearly eight-hour-long interrogation video they originally planned to.

The state also said they only had a couple of more witnesses to call to the stand. The defense said they would like to begin calling their witnesses on Thursday.

Isaiah's parents took the stand Monday.

First up his mother, Donna, who changed her story from Friday. Last week, she testified Isaiah told her he killed Halee Rathgeber accidentally and disposed of the weapon in a dumpster.

During cross-examination, Donna admitted a lot of the information she gave them was not true.

