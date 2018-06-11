Police Merit Board agree to accept open discussion for disciplinary hearings

The Evansville Police Merit Board voted to keep disciplinary hearing in open session on Monday.

The argument was whether or not the merit board had the option to hold disciplinary hearings in an open session meaning that the public could attend, or in a closed session which means only certain people may be in the room.

Both counselors for the city and the police department agreed that the merit board should deliberate their decisions in an open session.

Evansville Police Chief Billy Bolin also took to the stand to argue for openness. He said that people in the community want "transparency" from their police department in small matters and large matters.

After hearing arguments from both parties the council voted, without opposition, to hold disciplinary hearings in an open setting.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.