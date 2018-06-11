New system could allow inmates to see judge from jail

But a new video court system connecting the Posey County jail to the Vanderburgh County jail and courts could change all that. Letting inmates go before a judge without ever leaving the jail (WFIE).

The Posey County Sheriff's office is looking to add a video court system to connect its jail to the Vanderburgh County courts and detention center.

Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding will tell you the jail is facing a problem.

"We're in a unique situation here in Vanderburgh County," Sheriff Wedding explains. "Because of our jail population being as excessive as it is, we will probably, in the next few months, have upwards of 75-100 inmates in Posey County."

That's a hefty number of inmates that typically need to be transported back to Evansville for court appearances. Authorities say, that eats up time and money.

"These people need to go to court on a regular basis," Wedding says. "If we're just sending five to 10 a week to and from. we're having the same people over there, it's a logistical nightmare."

But a new video court system connecting the Posey County jail to the Vanderburgh County jail and courts could change all that. Letting inmates go before a judge without ever leaving the jail.

"By using technology and using this video court system, we're eliminating all that, so we're making sure that we're at the utmost security," explains Posey County Sheriff Greg Oeth.

"It's safer, it's practical, and it saves everyone money," Wedding claims.

Both sheriff's tell 14 News the equipment needed to make this work is not that hard to come by, in fact ,it's relatively inexpensive. The challenge is connecting Posey County, Vanderburgh County, and the court system all on the same network.

"The problem is you have all these systems, and you have different companies and we have to get those companies working together, talking together, and agreeing to come together to make this happen," Wedding says.

Sheriff Oeth says Posey County looked at a video court system before, but given the circumstances now is the right time to adopt it.

