Police: Man passed out in gas station bathroom had wife's children in car

An Evansville man is in jail on child neglect charges.

Police say they found 25-year-old Blake Niswonger passed out on the bathroom floor of the Circle K on Columbia around 5 p.m. Sunday.

Officers say they had to administer Narcan. Police say the drug he smoked tested positive for fentanyl.

Police say they found his wife's two young children in his car outside. Officers say the kids had been in the car for more than 15 minutes and the air conditioner did not work.

The children were released to their grandmother.

Niswonger is facing charges of child neglect and possession.

