Hagan's mom admits to saying untrue things during trial

Donna Hagan, the mother of accused murderer Isaiah Hagan, admitted Monday morning to saying "things that aren't true" during Isaiah's trial.

Donna was the first to take the stand for testimony Monday. During her testimony Friday, she said Isaiah told her he accidentally shot Halee Rathgeber.

Monday morning, the defense asked Donna if she would acknowledge that some of the things she said weren't true and she said, "I do."

Isaiah Hagan is charged with Rathgeber's murder. Her body was found in a soccer field in April 2017.

This is the second trial for Hagan. There was a mistrial in May.

