Monday P.M. Storms; On Alert For Stronger Tuesday Storms

Vincennes and Lawrenceville along U.S. Highway 50 got slammed with the Monday morning storms.

Leftover outflow boundaries coupled with sun will provide fuel for additional Monday thunderstorms.

Partly sunny and humid as high temps reach the upper 80’s. After 1-3 inches of rain on this weekend, increased humidity will the theme this week. Scattered thunderstorms will develop during the heat of the day…with a few severe storms possible. Storms will be slow movers providing a flooding threat…especially after the weekend soaking.



We added an Alert Day on Tuesday with the potential of 2-rounds of thunderstorms. A batch of storms during the morning commute; another one during the evening commute.

We are on Alert for nasty thunderstorms on Tuesday. Hot and humid air will spark thunderstorms due to meandering front draped over the area. The Storm Prediction Center has outlined a marginal risk (upgraded risk possible) for severe thunderstorms through Tuesday night. Thunderstorms will lack wind shear but lightning and big rains will be the primary storm threats along with wind and hail. Just a reminder…storms this weekend produced plenty of cloud-to-ground lightning strikes.

Byron

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.