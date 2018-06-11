'Suspicious' death being investigated after apartment fire - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

'Suspicious' death being investigated after apartment fire

Posted by Sean Edmondson, Digital Content Executive Producer
Posted by Lauren Artino, Reporter
The fire happened early Sunday morning at an abandoned apartment on Read St. (WFIE via Google Earth) The fire happened early Sunday morning at an abandoned apartment on Read St. (WFIE via Google Earth)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

Authorities are investigating an apartment fire in Evansville as arson.

The fire happened early Sunday morning at an abandoned apartment on Read Street near Michigan St.

According to police reports, the body of a man was found inside. An autopsy has been completed, but the cause of death is pending more lab studies, according to Coroner Steve Lockyear.

Lockyear also says the death is suspicious and is being investigated.

Authorities haven’t released the name of the person who was found, but nearby business owners tell us they don’t believe anyone lived there.

“It’s been a low rent property for a long, long time, and as of recently, I would say in the last couple months, we noticed that it’s pretty much been abandoned. You can just tell the way doors are left open for days at a time and so forth. So we just assumed that it was an abandoned property,” said Dale Dartt, Owner of Dartt Automotive Service.

