Body found after Evansville fire; being investigated as arson

The fire happened early Sunday morning at an abandoned apartment on Read St. (WFIE via Google Earth)

According to police reports, the body of a man was found inside. (WFIE)

Authorities are investigating an apartment fire in Evansville as arson.

The fire happened early Sunday morning at an abandoned apartment on Read Street near Michigan St.

Read St.Arson/Body found: this is the apartment we believe where the possible arson happened.

No address was listed in the reports and neighbors haven’t answered their doors..



Info below.. pic.twitter.com/zFuojUWEyf — Lauren Artino 14News (@Lauren14news) June 11, 2018

According to police reports, the body of a man was found inside.

Authorities haven’t released the name of the person who was found, but nearby business owners tell us they don’t believe anyone lived there.

EPD investigating this fire as an arson and death investigation. A man found dead inside of the abandoned building. Something police say isn’t as common on warmer days. Details coming on @14News #Evansville pic.twitter.com/yOXlT7wT8Z — Chellsie Brown (@Chellsie14News) June 11, 2018

“It’s been a low rent property for a long, long time, and as of recently, I would say in the last couple months, we noticed that it’s pretty much been abandoned. You can just tell the way doors are left open for days at a time and so forth. So we just assumed that it was an abandoned property,” said Dale Dartt, Owner of Dartt Automotive Service.

We'll keep you updated.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.