Otters Take Rubber Game, vs. Rascals

The Evansville Otters clawed out a 5-4 victory in 11 innings against the River City Rascals on Sunday evening at CarShield Field.

With the win, the Otters took the three-game series from the Rascals.



Paul Kronenfeld put the Rascals on the board first, when in the second inning he belted a two-run homer to right field.



The Rascals extended their lead to three on an RBI groundout in the third off the bat of Stephen Kerr.



The Otters cracked the scoreboard in the sixth on a Ryan Long solo home run, his second of the year.



In the seventh, the Otters got within one off a Jeff Gardner RBI single.



Down to their final out, the Otters strung together three straight hits to knot the game at 3-3. Jeff Gardner had the final blow, an RBI single to score Long and tie the game.



With Toby Thomas at second and Gardner at first, Travis Harrison singled to center, but Thomas was gunned down at home to end the ninth with the game still tied.



The game would stay tied until the eleventh. RBI hits from Long and Gardner gave the Otters their first lead of the game 5-3.



The Rascals got one run back in the bottom half on a wild pitch, but Mitch Aker slammed the door shut for his tenth save of the season.



Long lead the club offensively as he went 3 for 6 with a home run and two runs driven in. Jeff Gardner also collected three hits while driving in three runs.



Otters starter Randy Wynne is credited with the quality start in the no-decision. Wynne tossed six innings while giving up three runs and striking out one.



Josh Kimborowicz takes a no-decision as well. Kimborowicz worked 5.2 innings, allowing one run on four hits while striking out three men.



Tyler Beardsley is credited with the win, his first of the year, after throwing three innings of shutout baseball out of the bullpen.



Logan Fanning is dealt the loss. Fanning worked two innings and allowed two runs for the Rascals.



The Otters will next travel to play the Schaumburg Boomers in a three-game series starting Tuesday evening at 6:30 p.m.



Evansville will return to Bosse Field June 15-17 for a three-game set against the Traverse City Beach Bums. The weekend series is highlighted by Boys and Girls Club Weekend with Evan the Otter’s birthday and Superhero Night on Friday, post-game fireworks Saturday and Family Fun Day with the family package available on Sunday.



Fans can also follow Otters social media on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for game updates throughout the day.



The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions. Season tickets, group outing packages, and single game tickets are on sale now for the 2018 season.



Tickets can be purchased online at evansvilleotters.com, by calling 812-435-8686, or at the Bosse Field box office. For more information, visitevansvilleotters.com or call 812-435-8686.

Courtesy: Otters Media Relations. Copyright 2018, WFIE, All rights reserved.