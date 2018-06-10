Local officials buddy up with Challenger League players - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Local officials buddy up with Challenger League players

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

It was an exciting day for the Highland Baseball Challenger League in Evansville.

The league provides adaptive baseball for children with physical and intellectual challenges. 

The game was held at Bosse Field with local police, sheriff deputies, fire and EMS as buddies. 

Congressman Larry Buschon threw out the first pitch to open up both games played.

"This is a great cause. These kids play this sport like any other kid," Buschon said. "They have some challenges physically and sometimes mentally, but it's just great to be here and do this." 

Local gymnastics club Legacy Elite was also at Bosse Field to cheer the players on.

All money raised from the game will go directly to the Challenger League World Series travel fund. 

