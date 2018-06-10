Local officials buddy up with Challenger League players

The league provides adaptive baseball for children with physical and intellectual challenges (WFIE)

It was an exciting day for the Highland Baseball Challenger League in Evansville.

The league provides adaptive baseball for children with physical and intellectual challenges.

The game was held at Bosse Field with local police, sheriff deputies, fire and EMS as buddies.

I see Evansville FD, Henderson Co. Sheriff’s Office, Evansville Police, ISP, Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff’s Office, Scott Township FD, Wadesville FD, German Township FD, McCutchanville FD as buddies at the Challenger League baseball game. I could be missing an agency. Fun times! pic.twitter.com/LQ1FGEUtwf — Brittany Harry (@Brittany14News) June 10, 2018

Congressman Larry Buschon threw out the first pitch to open up both games played.

"This is a great cause. These kids play this sport like any other kid," Buschon said. "They have some challenges physically and sometimes mentally, but it's just great to be here and do this."

Local gymnastics club Legacy Elite was also at Bosse Field to cheer the players on.

This successfully puts a huge smile on my face every single time. ?? The Challenger League is playing at Bosse Field today - their buddies local law enforcement! Congressman Larry Buschon also here. Game 2 is about to start! pic.twitter.com/MuTC3QWsCY — Brittany Harry (@Brittany14News) June 10, 2018

All money raised from the game will go directly to the Challenger League World Series travel fund.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.