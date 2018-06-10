The Latest: Nadal wins record-extending 11th French Open

Rafael Nadal has defeated Dominic Thiem 6-4, 6-3, 6-2 to win a record-extending 11th title at the French Open.

Nadal becomes the second player in tennis history to win 11 singles titles at any Grand Slam tournament after Margaret Court, who claimed 11 Australian Open titles.

Nadal will remain at the top of the ATP rankings ahead of Roger Federer. Nadal and Federer have won the past six Grand Slam tournaments between them.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press)