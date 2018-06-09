New festival brings local music right to front doors - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

New festival brings local music right to front doors

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
Posted by Jim Stratman, Reporter
It used to be the radio would bring music into your house, but the first annual Owensboro Porchfest changed that
OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) -

In Owensboro, a new festival brought local music right to your front door.

It used to be the radio would bring music into your house, but the first annual Owensboro Porchfest changed that.

Saturday afternoon, Griffith Avenue gave block party a whole new meaning. 25 bands and nine venues in downtown Owensboro were a bit closer to home than you would think. 

"We'd love to see the neighbors come out and meet each other, and it kind of, to me, harkens back to the old days when people used to gather on their porches to talk about things, and I think this is a really real way to connect," Event Director Andy Brasher said.

Brasher is a touring musician who brought an experience he had on the road back to Owensboro. 

People came from all over the area to listen to local artists in the comfort of someone else's home.

Brasher and his Co-Coordinator Tamarra Miller said the event is more than just an excuse to listen to local bands. They hope an event like this can help bring the community of Owensboro together through music.

"I really just want it to bring out community together," Miller said. "Make memories for your families, the kids, introduce kids to music who don't get to hear live music a lot."

Event directors and people there who enjoyed the music said they feel events like this are great for the city, and they hope that Porchfest will grow even more in year number two.

