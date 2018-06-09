Community uses lemonade to raise money for medical bills

On Saturday, with the help of the Alex's Lemonade program, she used a lemonade stand to help raise money for her medical bills (WFIE)

In Boonville, the community rallied in support of one little girl by using lemonade!

Cecilia Evans is an 8-year-old who was diagnosed with Ewing's Sarcoma in March of this year.

On Saturday, with the help of the Alex's Lemonade program, she used a lemonade stand to help raise money for her medical bills.

All were invited to cool off with a cold lemonade served by Cecilia herself, but no money was required.

Only donations were encouraged to help her on the journey back to full health.

"We have lemonade and water bottles, and we're doing it to raise money for my cancer bills," Cecilia said. "What does this mean to you to see all your friends and family out here helping this out? It means a lot."

Cecilia had raised over $600 dollars when we arrived at her lemonade stand.

Her condition is extremely rare and affects less than 1,000 people in the United States every year.

For more information on how you can help, visit their website.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.