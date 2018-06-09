Protestors march against gun violence outside of GOP convention

This was in response to recent gun violence in schools around the country and the Noblesville West Middle School shooting last month (WFIE)

People walking into the GOP Convention may have noticed a large group at the entrance.

The second March for our Lives took place Saturday morning with the hopes of raising awareness for gun violence.

Supporters met at the CK Newsome Community Center and marched to the Ford Center with signs and megaphones to let their voices be heard.

Large gun reform protest outside the Ford Center today on the last day of the Republican Convention. pic.twitter.com/Bsp3dVXyir — Adam Pyle ?? (@Adam14News) June 9, 2018

This was in response to recent gun violence in schools around the country and the Noblesville West Middle School shooting last month.

"It's definitely important to go out and just talk to people," Noblesville High School Senior Emily Cole said. "You're not going to change everyone's mind, but it's important to talk about it and get people to see your side and get to see their side, and really start to understand how we can make a compromise, make it work, and make our community safer."

This was the second March for our Lives in Evansville this year. The first took place back in March.

