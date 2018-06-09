GOP Convention takes over downtown Evansville

People from all over the state came to town for the GOP Convention held at the Ford Center (WFIE)

It was a busy day in downtown Evansville as the city hosted several events

People from all over the state came to town for the GOP Convention held at the Ford Center.

Those attending the convention heard speeches from several leaders within the Republican party such as Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb and House Speaker Brian Bosma.

For some in attendance, this is just part of the American experience.

"I've been active in politics all my life, and this is what makes America the way we are," convention attendee Julie Briggs said. "This is a democracy and being part of it every year all of the time is just critical to maintaining the history, the character, and the nature of the American experience."

This is the second time the GOP Convention was held outside of Indianapolis in recent decades.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.

