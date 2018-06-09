Officials investigating 4 'suspicious fires' as arson

The outside of the residence suspiciously caught fire, police say (WFIE).

Madisonville Police are investigating four fires as possible arson.

Police tell us they responded to three separate fires in the early Saturday. They happened around South Main Street.

We're told the first fire was reported around 5:20 a.m. at the Sonic Drive-in on 815 South Main Street. Officials tell us an outside storage building had suspiciously caught fire.

The second fire was reported less than 10-minutes later at a residence on the 40th block of West Jagoe. The outside of the residence suspiciously caught fire, police say.

Madisonville: Police are investigating four possible fires as arson. We’re told the fires happened near S. Main Street. Pictured is a home on W. Jagoe St. pic.twitter.com/jqIZAsOXb4 — Brittany Harry (@Brittany14News) June 10, 2018

Authorities say that resident wasn't hurt.

The third fire was reported around 5:50 a.m. at the Automotive Express on 873 South Main Street. A car parked behind the business caught fire, police say.

Here’s another picture of a car police say suspiciously caught fire. This is behind Automotive Express. Police say they are still investigating pic.twitter.com/VYB8sGXpr3 — Brittany Harry (@Brittany14News) June 10, 2018

The Madisonville Fire Department responded quickly and brought all three fires under control.

Around 10 a.m., Madisonville police and fire responded to the fourth fire at an unoccupied residence in the 100 block of Lomond Drive.

Police tell us all four of the fires are suspicious and are being investigated as possible arsons.

We’re told these fires are all suspicious in nature. pic.twitter.com/C7DvsrZ4u5 — Brittany Harry (@Brittany14News) June 10, 2018

If you have any information you are asked to call the police.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.