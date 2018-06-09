On Alert for thunderstorms through the weekend

This hot, humid and active weather pattern continues. We are still on Alert for the possibility of a few strong storms through the rest of the weekend.

Scattered thunderstorms will continue to push through the Tri-State through the early evening hours before weakening out the scattered showers overnight.

Scattered storms are possible again on Sunday, mainly along and east of I-69. Despite the rain, the heat and humidity are not letting up.

Temperatures will only fall into the lower 70s tonight before rebounding into the upper 80s to low 90s again Sunday afternoon.

There is a chance some of these storms may become strong or even severe, producing heavy rain, hail, frequent lightning and strong wind. We are under a Marginal Risk for severe weather Sunday.

Scattered showers and storms remain possible both Monday and Tuesday, but right now those storms do not look like they will be as strong as the ones this weekend.

Wednesday looks mostly dry, but scattered rain chances return to the forecast Thursday and continue for your Friday. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s all week.

