Boil Advisory canceled for Tennyson

Posted by Jared Goffinet, Digital Content Producer
TENNYSON, IN (WFIE) -

The boil advisory issued Wednesday for Tennyson Water Customers has been canceled.

Tennyson Water Utility says the problem that prompted the boil advisory has been fixed.

Anyone with questions, is asked to contact the Water Utility Office at 812-567-8816.

